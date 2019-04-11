LISTEN: New Music From Avicii - Nearly One Year After His Death

Avicii, who's real name was Tim Bergling, was nearly finished with a full album of new material before he was tragically found dead at age 28 on April 20, 2018. Thankfully, he left behind his music, a few notes, e-mails, and text messages. Among them, he indicated his desire to have Aloe Blacc sing on one of those songs. Blacc, who didn't find out about those wishes until after Avicii's death, also provided the vocals on his 2013 hit Wake Me Up.

The music Avicii left behind is being put together for a new album called TIM, which is expected to be released on June 6th, with all the proceeds going to the Tim Bergling Foundation to help combat mental illness and suicide.

Here's a sneak listen to the first song called SOS, featuring Aloe Blacc on vocals, and messages and memories from fans scrolling by in the video.