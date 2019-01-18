LISTEN: New Music From Bryan Adams

It's been 4 years since Bryan Adams has released an album of new material. That's about to change. The Canadian hitmaker is set to release his 14th studio album on March 1st. Shine A Light will feature 12 tracks including a duet with Jennifer Lopez.

That gap doesn't mean he hasn't been busy. Adams wrote the music for the Broadway play Pretty Woman, based on the 1990 movie, which he created with his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance. He even appeared on stage at that production a couple of weeks ago to sing a few songs from the play after the curtain call. Now he's playing a few shows in his native Canada, before heading to Europe for a few more.

You can listen to the title track from the new album.