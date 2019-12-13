Looming Deadlines For Shipping Christmas Gifts
If you're shipping gifts for Christmas, you want them to arrive at their intended destination by December 25th. So here are some deadlines to help you achieve that.
FedEx
Dec. 16: Ground and Home delivery
Dec. 19: Express Saver
Dec. 20: FedEx 2 Day
Dec. 23: FedEx Standard, Priority, and First Overnight
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct, and City Priority
UPS
Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air
U.S. Postal Service
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments
Dec. 18: Alaska to continental U.S. First-Class Mail
Dec. 19: Hawaii to continental U.S. Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 20: First-Class Mail Service
Dec. 21: Priority Mail
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express
Amazon Prime
Typically, standard shipping for non-prime members is 4-5 days, meaning you’d want to order no later than Dec. 19.
Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery on tens of million of items.
Dec. 23: Last day for free one-day delivery on over 10 million items.