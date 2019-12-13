Looming Deadlines For Shipping Christmas Gifts

December 13, 2019
If you're shipping gifts for Christmas, you want them to arrive at their intended destination by December 25th. So here are some deadlines to help you achieve that.

FedEx

Dec. 16: Ground and Home delivery

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: FedEx 2 Day

Dec. 23: FedEx Standard, Priority, and First Overnight

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct, and City Priority

UPS

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments

Dec. 18: Alaska to continental U.S. First-Class Mail 

Dec. 19: Hawaii to continental U.S. Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 20: First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 21: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

Amazon Prime

Typically, standard shipping for non-prime members is 4-5 days, meaning you’d want to order no later than Dec. 19.

Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery on tens of million of items.

Dec. 23: Last day for free one-day delivery on over 10 million items.

 

