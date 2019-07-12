Madonna's Love Letter From Tupac Going Up For Auction

A letter that the late rapper Tupac Shakur wrote to Madonna from prison, is headed for auction. In spite of her efforts to prevent that from happening, a judge has ruled that Darlene Lutz is the owner of that letter, and therefore can do with it as she wants. And she wants to sell it!

Ms. Lutz was Madonna's long-time art advisor, who had obtained a number of items that had formerly been owned by the singer. Among those items were some of the singer's lingerie, paintings, a hair brush, and the infamous letter. In a lawsuit settlement, Madonna signed an agreement that prevented her from making any further claims against Lutz. Last month, a Manhattan judge upheld that order.

That means the letter is going up for auction beginning July 17th though the online auction website gottahaverockandroll.com. The opening bid will be around $100,000 but the letter is expected to earn as much as $300,000. As a breast cancer survivor, Lutz will be donating a portion of the money she earns to breast cancer research.