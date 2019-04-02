Majority Of Workers Are Happy With Their Jobs

The results of a new survey might surprise a lot of people. 85% of American workers are happy with their jobs!

The numbers from the first CNBC/Survey Monkey Workplace Happiness Index were released on Tuesday (4/2/19) at the @Work Talent + HR Summit in New York City. The quarterly index measures how Americans feel about their jobs when it comes to five key categories: pay, opportunities for advancement, recognition, autonomy and meaning. The biggest contributor to overall happiness was "meaningfulness".

Despite the overall optimism, only 9 percent of workers gave top ratings across all five categories of the Workplace Happiness Index. Twenty-seven percent of workers surveyed say they are not well paid, and 30 percent have seriously considered quitting their job in the last three months.