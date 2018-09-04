Making Liquor Seem Older Than It Really Is

A new process could alter the way distillers age their liquors, without spending years in oak casks taking up valuable space. Researchers in Spain tried to see if they could age whiskey and make a brandy that was just as good as the stuff spent in those barrels soaking up the wood flavor.

Researchers sent a river of brandy through a bed of American oak chips and then blasted the mix with ultrasound for three days. Then they ran the results past a panel of experts, asking them to rate the quality of the different liquors. The results were promising. “Obtaining, in three days, a spirit with characteristics near to two-years-aged brandies was something really unexpected for us,” says study co-author Valme García, a professor at the University of Cádiz.

However, regulations in Europe require "brandy" to be aged in oak casks in order to be called "brandy". Nonetheless, experts believe it can help distillers accelerate their process, and may even lead to the development of new types of spirits with unique flavors.