Man Dies Trying To Eat 50 Eggs

In the 1967 movie Cool Hand Luke, Paul Newman's character is challenged to eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in one sitting. While he successfully accomplished that feat, a man in India was not so fortunate.

Subhash Yadav and an unnamed friend were at a market, and during their discussion, a bet was made. The $28 bet was that Yadav could not do the same as Luke did in the movie. So, the challenge was accepted. However, while attempting to devour the 42nd egg, Yadav collapsed. Bystanders quickly scooped up the unconscious man and took him to a nearby hospital where he died a few hours later due to what doctors said was overeating.

This isn't the first time this has happened either. In 2012, at the same market, another man trying to complete the same task died while eating his 28th egg.