Man Drives Himself To Hospital After Being Shot In The Head

A 28-year-old Chicago man was driving along, when all of a sudden shots rang out, and he was struck in the head. Undeterred, he managed to continue driving, and was able to get himself to Stroger Hospital.

The victim was admitted in serious condition. While he was unable to give police the exact location where he had been driving when the incident occured, he did indicate the general area where it happened; about a 10 minute drive from the hospital.

No arrests have been made, but police indicate it was a violent weekend in the Windy City. One person was killed, and 13 others injured in shootings there over the weekend.