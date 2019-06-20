Man Sues Brewery Over Pink Beer

The independent brewery BrewDog, introduced a beer aimed at women earlier this year. They called the IPA Pink, a play on the name of their popular Punk brew. They were also selling it for 18.5% cheaper price than their regular beer, a nod to the 18.5% pay gap between men and women in the U.K. The drink was launched in advance of International Women's Day as part of their “Beer for Girls” campaign which intended to “expose sexist marketing to women, particularly within the beer industry.”

One man, Dr. Thomas Brewer didn't feel that was appropriate. So he sued. His claim was that after an exchange with the bartender, he was forced to identify as a woman in order to receive the discounted price on Pink. A judge agreed. In a transcript of the court proceedings, District Judge Phillips said: “In my judgment, it is clear that in this case the claimant has been directly discriminated against by the defendant because of his sex."