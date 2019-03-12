Man's Lenten Sacrifice May Not Be Such A Good Idea

Many people observe the season of Lent, the 46 days leading up to Easter, by giving up something they enjoy. A man in Ohio is taking a different approach.

Instead of abstaining from alcohol, he is eliminating food, and only consuming beer. Del Hall is an Army veteran who says he's taken on some big challenges in his life, but admits this one may be difficult to pull off. Inspired by 17th century Bavarian monks who were able to sustain themselves by only drinking specially brewed beer during Lent, Hall plans to drink water, too.

He will also periodically get checked out by a doctor to make sure he isn't killing himself. Hall said, “I'm just curious if I'm up to the challenge, if I'm going to be able to do it or not.”