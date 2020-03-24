Maren Morris Becomes First Time Mom

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child Monday (3/23) in Nashville. Morris posted a picture of herself and the newborn Hayes Andrew Hurd to her instagram account, calling him "the love of our lives."

The couple, who began writing songs together in 2013 before their romance blossomed, announced the pregnancy last October. The child's middle name, Andrew, is a nod to Hurd's brother who was killed in a car crash when he was just 16.