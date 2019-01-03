Maren Morris Expecting Big Things In 2019

Maren Morris hasn't released an album of new music since 2016. But you can expect that to change this year. That's just one of the things the 28-year-old singer is looking forward to in 2019.

She and her husband Ryan Hurd will celebrate their first anniversary on March 24th. An occasion she hopes to treasure each year.

Prior to that, though, Morris is up for 6 Grammy awards on February 10th. Three alone for "The Middle"; Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In addition to those nominations, she could win Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Vince Gill on "Dear Hate", and Best Country Solo Performance with her cover of "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" on the Elton John tribute album Restoration. You can hear it below.