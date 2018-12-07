Mariah Carey Rules The Holiday Charts
Billboard launched the Holiday 100 in 2011. There have been 36 charts since it began, and for 31 of those charts, Mariah Carey has been #1 with All I Want For Christmas Is You. The chart is based on a combination of sales, radio airplay, and streaming.
The only other #1s on the chart have been Justin Bieber with Mistletoe for one week during the 2011-12 season. Pentatonix with two songs; Little Drummer Boy for one week in 2013-14 and Mary, Did You Know for two weeks 2014-15, and Ariana Grande for one week in 2014-15 with Santa Tell Me.
This year's first Holiday 100 top five is:
- Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Andy Williams - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
- Brenda Lee - Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
- Burl Ives - Holly Jolly Christmas
- Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock