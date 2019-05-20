Maroon 5 Breaks Record With Girls Like You

Girls Like You by Maroon 5 is now the record holder for most weeks at #1 by a group on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Radio Airplay chart. For the chart dated May 25, 2019, the song has now spent 23 weeks at #1, surpassing the 22 weeks that Train held the top spot with Hey, Soul Sister.

Maroon 5 now ranks third on the list of all artists, behind Ed Sheeran who spent 24 weeks at #1 with Shape Of You in 2017, and Uncle Kracker featuring Dobie Gray who sat at the top spot for 28 weeks beginning in June of 2003 with Drift Away.

When Nielsen Music began tracking airplay in 1993, longer stays at #1 became much more common. A panel of adult contemporary radio stations is tracked weekly by Nielsen to determine the list.