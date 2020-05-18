Mary-Kate Olsen Forced To Stay Married To Olivier Sarkozy

The courts in New York aren't hearing any marital dispute cases right now that aren't considered an "emergency". So when Mary-Kate Olsen requested that her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy be granted because as she wrote, "I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well." She also claimed that she is "gravely concerned that my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret not only my separate property belongings but also our marital property belongings that are in the Gramercy Apartment...My husband is trying to force me out of our home by his failure to renew the lease on the Gramercy Apartment, which he terminated without my consent."

The judge however, wasn't having any of it. One attorney points out that while domestic violence would be considered an emergency, wanting a divorce right now because I want one, isn't. Therefore, the unhappy couple will have to remain married, at least until the coronavirus pandemic is over.