The Meeting That Would Change Music Forever: July 6, 1957

July 6, 1957: Liverpool, England. It was at St. Peter's Church grounds where the Quarrymen, a band formed by a young John Lennon the previous October, were getting set to play at a charity festival. Before the band's second gig ever, bass player Ian Vaughan decided to introduce the band to one of his classmates. A 15-year-old named Paul McCartney. John invited Paul to sit in with the group, and the rest as they say, is history.

Remarkably, Bob Molyneux who was in the audience for that show, just happened to have a portable reel-to-reel tape recorder with him that day. Hear the very first performance, a cover of Elvis Presley's Baby, Let's Play House, by two teenagers who would become one of the greatest songwriting duos of all-time and whose influence on music would last for decades.