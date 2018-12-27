Meghan Trainor Got Married Last Weekend

Just before Christmas, December 22nd to be exact, Meghan Trainor exchanged vows with Daryl Sabara in a private ceremony at the home they share in Los Angeles. It was also the All About That Bass singer's 25th birthday. "It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for," said the Grammy winner.

Approximately 100 guests attended the ceremony. Trainor wore a Berta gown with Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels.

The two first met in 2014. Two years later, Trainor's good friend, Chloe Grace Moretz, set them up and the two were engaged by the end of 2017. The 26-year-old Sabara, who starred in the Spy Kids film series was the inspiration for Trainor's third album, Treat Myself, which is scheduled to be released in 2019. He also sings on that album.