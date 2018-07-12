Is Mick Jagger To Blame For England's Loss In The World Cup?

If you're a superstitious soccer fan, you don't want Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones rooting for your team. Jagger was in attendance yesterday when the English football squad lost to Croatia.

And that's not the first time he's been associated with an English loss. In the 2014 World Cup, Jagger tweeted "good luck" to the team before they headed out to the pitch and subsequently lost two matches. He then decided to cheer for Brazil, the host team, which then lost their next game. And in 2010, while Jagger pulled for the U.S.A., they lost to Ghana.

While they may have lost those matches anyway, fans of France and Croatia, who’ll meet in this year’s final on Sunday (July 15), are begging the Stones front man not to offer his support for their teams.