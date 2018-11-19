Middletown's Joey Logano Wins NASCAR Championship

Congratulations to Connecticut's own NASCAR Champion! Joey Logano from Middletown won the Cup Series Championship on Sunday by winning the final race of the season in Homestead, Florida.

Logano caught the eye of Mark Martin when he was winning races at the age of 15. He further had his succesful future predicted when 2-time Busch Series Champion Randy LaJoie, from South Norwalk, gave him the nickname "sliced-bread" as in "the greatest thing since".

Logano won three races in 2018, including last month in Martinsville, Virginia, a win that put him in the 'Championship 4' Sunday in Homestead. And while Logano declared himself 'the favorite' after that victory, not many of the pundits figured he would be able to outduel the 3 other drivers he was competing against, Martin Truex, Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch, who finished 2nd, 3rd, & 4th respectively. They were considered 'The Big 3' because of their domination during the regular season.