Military Memorial Day Discounts

If you are a veteran or active military, here are a few discounts you can take advantage of this weekend:

HOOTER'S - A valid military ID will get vets a free meal with the purchase of any drink.

- A valid military ID will get vets a free meal with the purchase of any drink. OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE - Take 20% off your bill with a military ID.

- Take 20% off your bill with a military ID. DOMINO'S PIZZA - Get a large, carry out, two-topping pizza for just $5.99.

- Get a large, carry out, two-topping pizza for just $5.99. HOME DEPOT - Veterans can get a 10% discount on Memorial Day.

- Veterans can get a 10% discount on Memorial Day. WALGREEN'S - If you’re a veteran or active military and have a Walgreen's Balance Rewards card, you’ll receive 20% off of regular priced items.

- If you’re a veteran or active military and have a Walgreen's Balance Rewards card, you’ll receive 20% off of regular priced items. ACE HARDWARE - On Saturday, participating stores will be giving away a free 8-by-12-inch American flag, with a second flag being donated to a local VFW post to be used for marking and honoring veteran's graves this Memorial Day.

- On Saturday, participating stores will be giving away a free 8-by-12-inch American flag, with a second flag being donated to a local VFW post to be used for marking and honoring veteran's graves this Memorial Day. LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE - On Memorial Day, the nationwide chain will open their GRILL US Hotline to offer free grilling advice from their Certified Grill Masters. Dial 1-855-LH-GRILL on Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whatever you're doing this weekend, take a moment to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, that enables us to enjoy the lifestyles that we've become accustom to.