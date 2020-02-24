MLB Pitcher Reveals Secret He's Been Keeping For Over A Year

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner revealed over the weekend that he’s been competing in professional rodeo events under a fake name.

In a report by The Atlantic on Sunday, Bumgarner said he has been roping since he was a teen and admitted to competing in professional competitions for at least a year, including in an event in March a couple of days before pitching for the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game in the Cactus League. While he made over $26,000 in a team roping competition in November, that is nothing compared to the contract he signed with the Diamondbacks just two weeks later, where he will earn $85-million over the next 5 years.

He was able to get away with the ruse by using an alias, Mason Saunders. It's an abbreviation of his first name combined with his wife's maiden name. It was originally something the couple came up with for her to call him in public so as not to draw attention; although he admits he has been recognized at some of the rodeos. Still, he was able to keep a low profile. Now that his cover has been blown, the Diamondbacks may have second thoughts about their offer. However, a spokesperson for the team says the team doesn't talk about specifics in players' contracts.