More Than 100-Million People Affected By Capital One Data Breach

If you've applied for a Capital One credit card, your personal information may have been hijacked in the largest data breach ever. More than 100-million people are affected by this criminal hacking which swiped information from credit card applicants dating back to 2005, including names, addresses, ZIP codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and self-reported income. The hacker also gained access to credit card data including credit scores, limits, balances and payment history as well as fragments of transactions data from a total of 23 days during 2016, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised, according to Capital One.

The good news is the company says no actual credit card numbers or log-in credentials were taken, and the culprit has been caught. Paige Thompson of Seattle, was arrested by the FBI and charged with computer fraud and abuse. “While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened,” Richard D. Fairbank, chairman and CEO of Capital One, said in a release. “I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right.”

If you think you may have been impacted, experts advise you to keep an eye on your statements for any unusual activity. And don't respond to phone calls or e-mails requesting your personal information.