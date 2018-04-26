More Good Reasons To Make Sure You Get Enough Sleep

We often hear the importance of getting enough sleep. For example, it helps you:

Get sick less often.

Stay at a healthy weight.

Lower your risk for serious health problems, like diabetes and heart disease.

Reduce stress and improve your mood.

Think more clearly and do better in school and at work.

Get along better with people.

But a new study shows, NOT getting enough sleep can cause your brain to literally eat itself. While you sleep, the brain clears out old and worn out neurons. It also cleans up old and unnecessary synapses, or connections, between neurons. But when you are sleep deprived, it actually goes into overdrive, clearing out even more substantial neurons and necessary synapses that help you function properly.

Researchers at Marche Polytechnic University in Italy who conducted the study, believe that this lack of sleep could be a precursor to such diseases as Alzheimer's and dementia. In the short-term, it can also be the cause of an inability to recall even the simplest things. So make sure you get the recommended 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night.