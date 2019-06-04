The More Kids Are Teased About Their Weight, The More Weight They Gain

Researchers at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and the National Institutes of Health, found that making fun of kids for their weight is linked to increased weight gain well into adulthood. And the more they're teased, the more they gain.

Following the kids for a period of 8-15 years, the researchers discovered this to be true, whether the kids were overweight at the start of the study or not. Those who reported being teased often for their weight gained 33% more body mass, on average, and 91% more fat per year than their peers who weren't teased.

Study author Natasha Schvey, assistant professor of medical and clinical psychology at the Uniformed Services University says while the study could not determine cause and effect, "we can say weight-based teasing was significantly linked with weight gain over time."