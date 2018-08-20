The "Most Beautiful Place" In Connecticut

Recently, Conde Naste Traveler decided to list the most beautiful place in each of the 50 states. Granted there are a bunch of lovely locations here in Connecticut, but the one they determined to be the "most" beautiful lies in the western part of the state, in the Litchfield County town of Kent. That place is: Kent Falls! I've been visiting Kent all my life. Since that's where my ancestors settled when the immigrated to this country, I've always had relatives there until just recently. So, I'm rather familiar with Kent Falls. Therefore, I can confirm that it's a rather attractive location.

If you're interested in taking a nice ride before the summer is over, you should know the park is open from 8am-7pm, alcohol is prohibited, as is swimming. There is a 1/4 mile trail that winds up along the falls with a number of scenic areas along the way. It's not a difficult walk, but it is steep. Also, there is a fee for non-residents on the weekends.

