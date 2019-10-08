The Most Important Living Creature On The Planet

"If the bees disappear, humans would have 4 years to live." -Albert Einstein

According to recent studies, bees around the world have disappeared up to 90%. Depending on the region, the reasons vary, but among the biggest contributing factors are massive deforestation, lack of safe places for nests, lack of flowers, uncontrolled use of pesticides, and changes in soil. The Earthwatch Institute concluded in the last debate of the Royal Geographical Society of London, that bees are the most important living being on the planet. However, scientists have also concluded that bees have already entered into extinction risk.

70% of the world's agriculture depends on these insects. In addition, the pollination that the bees make allows plants to reproduce. Plants that millions of animals eat and would soon begin to disappear without bees. The honey produced by bees, not only serves as food, but also provides many benefits to our health and our skin.

Another hypothesis about what's causing bees to disappear, is wireless technology. The Federal Institute of Technology of Switzerland claims that the waves emitted during cell phone calls, for example, are capable of disorienting bees, causing them to lose their sense of direction and therefore put their life in danger.