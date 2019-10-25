Most Popular Celebrities To Dress Up As For Halloween

Halloween is rapidly approaching. If you were thinking about dressing up as your favorite celebrity, and you want to stand out, these are the ones to avoid. According to on-line research firm Semrush, these were the most searched celebrity costumes over the last month.

Ariana Grande Beyonce Cardi B. Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Taylor Swift Heidi Klum Lady Gaga Nicki Minaj Rihanna

I guess I shouldn't be surprised there are no guys on the list, since dudes tend toward monsters and super heroes. So, while you might see a Batman or Dracula at a Halloween party this weekend, you probably won't run into anyone dressed up as Shawn Mendes.