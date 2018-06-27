The Most Popular Days To Get Married

June used to be the big month for weddings, but not anymore. These days everyone wants to get married in the fall. And why knot? (ha ha, get it?) With the beautiful autumn colors and comfortable temperatures, it's the perfect time for gathering friends and family; especially if the nuptials are taking place al fresco. 40% of all weddings occur during the fall months.

According to the website weddingwire.com, these were the top 5 dates for weddings in 2017:

October 7 October 14 September 30 October 21 November 11

They are also making the announcement differently. 86% of couples used some form of social media to let people know about their engagement.