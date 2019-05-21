Most Popular Foods For Grilling

Memorial Day weekend generally signifies the unofficial start of summer. And we generally associate summer with grilling. So since many folks will be firing up the gas grill, or lighting the charcoal for the first time this weekend, here's what you'll most likely be cooking:

CHICKEN - Cost effective and something almost everyone likes; as long as you have a variety of pieces. STEAK - Nothing brings out the flavor of a nice steak like cooking it on the grill. HOT DOGS - Sausage, brats, & kielbasa also fit in this category. A summertime staple that cooks in just minutes. FISH - It absorbs the smoky flavor well. Just make sure you monitor it closely. VEGETABLES - Corn, peppers, zucchini, squash, onions, and potatoes are all good choices. KABOBS - Soak the skewers in water for 45 minutes so they don't burn, then slide on the meat, veggies, or even tofu. FRUIT - Pineapple, apple, or pear slices work well. Serve with some ice cream or caramel or chocolate sauce for a treat.