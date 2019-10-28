Most Popular Halloween Candy

Every year, various publications release their list of popular candy for Halloween. Granted, it's only popular if you like it. Which goes back to the old theory that the candy you should give out on Halloween, is whatever you like yourself. That way, if there's any left over, you won't have any trouble figuring out what to do with it; just eat it!

Nonetheless, if you want to do your best at satisfying the ghosts and goblins who will be knocking on your door this year, here's one such list compiled by the folks at candystore.com:

Skittles Reese's Peanut Butter Cups M&M's Snickers Starburst Candy Corn Hot Tamales Tootsie Pops Sour Patch Kids Hershey's

The broke it down even further, state by state. The top 3 here in Connecticut are:

Milky Way Almond Joy M&M's

Elsewhere around the northeast, Butterfinger is the most popular in Massachusetts, Maine prefers Sour Patch Kids, Starburst is tops for New Hampshire, number one for New York is Hot Tamales, Rhode Island likes Twix, and it's M&M's for Vermont. The overall worst candies were #1, Candy Corn which replaced this year's #2, Circus Peanuts at the top of the list.