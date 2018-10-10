The Most Stressed Out States

In an attempt to measure the stress levels in each of the 50 states, Zippa chose a set of six criteria that reflect how stressed people are:

Long commute times

Unemployment

Hours worked

Population density

Home price to income ratio

Percent uninsured population

The higher any of these was, the more stressful the people are in that state. The data is from the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey for 2012-2016. Each state was ranked from 1 to 50 (with one being the most stressed side of the scale) in the six individual criteria. These rankings were then averaged into one stressed out score. The lower the score, the more stressed out that state is. The state with the lowest score was: New Jersey!

Here are top 5 sressed states:

New Jersey Georgia Florida California New York

Connecticut ranked 21st on the list. Not horrible, but not great. Still in the top half of most stressed states.

The least stressed states were: