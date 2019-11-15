Most Successful Female Artist In Billboard History

In honor of their 125th anniversary, Billboard magazine has compiled a list of the 125 most successful artists in the history of their charts. Using a formula that combined all titles tallied on both the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart (since its inception on August 4, 1958) and the Billboard 200 albums chart (since it became a combined stereo/mono survey on August 17, 1963), the list is quite diverse. It should be no surprise that The Beatles were ranked #1 once the list was completed.

The Rolling Stones came in at #2, followed by Elton John 3rd, and Mariah Carey in 4th place. The 49-year-old songstress says, “Look, I’ve devoted my life to this career and writing songs...these are my little song babies.” Noting that unlike a lot of artists, she writes most of her own songs, Carey says that they've become part of people's lives is what makes her most proud.

The rest of the top 10 artists are: #5 - Madonna, Barbra Streisand 6th, Michael Jackson at #7, 8th place goes to Taylor Swift, 9th is Stevie Wonder, and Chicago at #10. To see the entire list, click here.