Most Uniquely Searched Snacks For The Big Game

Before the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Atlanta, a lot of people will be serving up some interesting snacks. So Google looked at the trends to see what people will be serving; or at the very least, thinking about serving.

As you might expect, overall the most common searches were for things like: chicken wings, jalapeño poppers, nachos, and different dips. However there were some unusual queries, too. Like Maine, where paella was the most-uniquely searched food. Or New Mexico, where pea and peppercorn mash led the list.

Here in Connecticut, the item that people were most interested in was buffalo chicken dip (pictured). Elsewhere in New England: It was gluten-free pretzels for Massachusetts. Rhode Island looked for 7 layer dip. Vermont was interested in lasagna. Cakes and cupcakes were tops for New Hampshire. And in nearby New York, people wanted info on spinach dip the most.

Whatever you're serving, I hope you enjoy it. And I hope you enjoy the game, too.