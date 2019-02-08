Mothers With 3 Kids Are The Most Stressed

A survey conducted by Today Parents shows that moms who have three children are more stressed than moms with any other number of kids. More than 7,000 mothers participated in the study, and moms of 3 rated an average of 8.5 on a stressed scale of 1-10.

The findings showed that transitioning from 1 child to 2 was not a problem for most mothers. Once a third child was added, that's when the stress began to build. Interestingly, that stress doesn't continue to increase as additional children come into the picture. The reasoning is that once you've adapted to juggling three children, you learn not to stress about as much as your family grows larger.

I had a friend who was the youngest of nine, and she always said that her mom had been through so much, by the time she came along, her mother just basically threw up her hands. That meant that my friend got away with a lot more than her older siblings did. Her theory was that her mom figured the other 8 survived just fine, so this one will, too.

Psychiatrist Dr. Janet Taylor says, “There’s just not enough space in your head for perfectionism when you get to four or more kids. The more children you have, the more confident you become in your parenting abilities. You have to let go.”