Museum Day Saturday Means Free Admission For You

Saturday (9/21/19) is Museum Day which is presented by Smithsonian Magazine. So if you ever wanted to bask in some culture right here in Connecticut, you can do it for free at a bunch of places. From the American Clock & Watch Museum in Bristol, to the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven. You will need a Museum Day ticket, which entitles two people free admission at participating museums. Choose the site you want and get your free ticket by clicking here.