Music Industry Takes Another Hit

The music industry is already reeling from a number of live events that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Amazon has announced they will no longer be shipping new vinyl albums or compact discs.

It's a legitimate decision, as the company wants to make sure it has the ability to ship crucial items for Americans' survival during this crisis. On its sellers website, Amazon said they were, “prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products.”

Analysts estimate that the concert industry could lose as much as $5 billion as festivals like SXSW and Coachella postpone and acts from Billie Eilish to Celine Dion cancel tours. Physical album sales were down 6 percent for the week from March 6th through 12th compared to the previous week.