NASA Scraps First All-Female Space Walk

The first all-female spacewalk that was scheduled for Friday (3/29/19) has been canceled because NASA only has one medium-sized spacesuit. NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were set to make history at the International Space Station, but Nick Hague will join Koch instead, due to spacesuit availability.

NASA offered clarification in a later tweet saying, "we have more than 1 medium size spacesuit torso aboard, but to stay on schedule with @Space_Station upgrades, it’s safer & faster to change spacewalker assignments than reconfigure spacesuits."

The statement from the space agency said, "However, after consulting with McClain and Hague following the first spacewalk, mission managers decided to adjust the assignments, due in part to spacesuit availability on the station. McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso -- essentially the shirt of the spacesuit -- fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it."

For the third spacewalk in the series, scheduled for April 8th, McClain is tentatively scheduled to be joined by Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques. McClain and Koch were part of the astronaut class of 2013, half of which were women, and came from the second-largest number of applications NASA ever received, more than 6,100. Half of the most recent class of flight directors were also women.