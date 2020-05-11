NASCAR Returns This Weekend

For those of you who have been missing the competitive nature of sports, there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel. This Sunday (5/17) will mark the first time the NASCAR stock cars have been on the track in over two months!

The track too tough to tame, Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, will host two Cup races in four days. The second one will be held under the lights next Wednesday (5/20).

This year's schedule, like most professional sports, will look a little different than in years past. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina will be the next race on Sunday (5/24) of Memorial Day Weekend, with a second race at Charlotte the following Wednesday (5/27). The races will air live on FOX or FS1.