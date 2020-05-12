National Memorial Day Concert Will Go On In Washington D.C.

Since 1989, every Memorial Day weekend has featured the concert from our nation's capitol. And while it won't take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol due to the coronavirus, the show will still happen. Airing on PBS on Sunday, May 24th from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m., and hosted by Gary Sinise and Joe Montegna (pictured), the program will include appearances by gospel singer CeCe Winans, General Colin Powell and music by the National Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation. Sinise, an ardent supporter of the U.S. military, has his own foundation that builds smart homes for wounded veterans.

The idea of remembering those who paid the ultimate price in serving our nation, first came about in the wake of the U.S. Civil War and the first Memorial Day was observed in 1868. President Abraham Lincoln felt it was important to support those who were left behind, saying in his second inaugural address we should, "care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan."