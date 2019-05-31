National Spelling Bee Ends In An 8-Way Tie

Eight spellers were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could come up with. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy Thursday (5/30) night in Oxon Hill, Maryland; just outside of Washington, D.C.

In one of the most unusual contests in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie! The co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja. They won't have to split the $50,000 first prize either. They'll each get that amount that's normally handed out to just one winner.