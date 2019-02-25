Nearly Half Of All Calls This Year Will Be Spam

A recent report released by the FCC shows that nearly 50% of all calls this year will be unwanted or unsolicited attempts to get you to part with your hard-earned cash. That's an increase over 2018, and in spite of the fact that the national Do Not Call registry exists, and more laws have been enacted regarding robocalls. Siting multiple studies, the report found that approximately 47.8 billion robocalls were made in 2018, with 26.3 billion going to mobile phones; although not all of those calls were spam.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a release, "We're steadfastly focused on addressing this serious problem." Adding they are making every attempt they can to stem the onslaught of unwanted calls, "that has led a lot of consumers to stop answering the phone altogether."

One problem is that even though we almost all agree in how annoying these calls can be, almost nobody reports them to the FCC, making it harder for the agency to stop the practice. If you haven't yet put your number on the nationa Do Not Call list, you can do it here.