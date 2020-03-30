New Dates Set For Tokyo Olympics

An agreement was reached on Monday after a call between leaders from the IOC, Tokyo 2020 organizers, the Japanese government and the International Paralympic Committee. The summer olympics which were originally scheduled to be held this July 24 - August 8 had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates will be July 23 - August 8, 2021. The new dates for the Paralympic Games are August 24 to September 5, 2021.

The IOC says the decision on the new dates was taken "to protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus."