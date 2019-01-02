The New Law To Protect Potential Pets

A new law in Great Britain may influence pet adoptions here in America.

"Lucy's Law" requires all cats and dogs to be obtained from either a registered animal breeder, or a rescue shelter. By not allowing these pets to be purchased in a pet store or from a commercial dealer, the hope is to eliminate the so-called "puppy mills" that often keep the animals in horrible conditions. It could also reduce the number of illegally smuggled kittens and puppies.

Animal welfare groups called the new government regulation an important step in the right direction. Founder of Pup Aid, veterinarian Marc Abraham, called the measure, “a real victory for grassroots campaigners as well as the U.K.’s dogs and cats.”