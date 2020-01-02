New Sports For The 2020 Summer Olympics

Every so often, the International Olympic Committee decides to include some new events. We saw the addition of synchronized swimming in 1984, beach volleyball in 1996, and BMX racing in 2008. This year in Tokyo, Japan, we will see the addition of 4 new events, and the return of 2 others. New this year are:

KARATE - Although the martial art traces its roots to China in the 14th century, it has modern origins in Okinawa, Japan , since the early 20th century has made it the sport it is today.

SKATEBOARDING - What began in southern California in the 1950's as something for surfers to do when the conditions weren't conducive to catching a wave, became something of a lifestyle in the 1990's.

SURFING - Not even the IOC, can control the ocean. It will be interesting to see how competing in a natural environment will fit alongside the other Olympic events.

SPORT CLIMBING - It's basically rock climbing indoors. Sport climbers make use of fixed anchors on the rocks, and they're attached by ropes to those anchors.

The two returning events are: BASEBALL and SOFTBALL. Baseball for men, softball for women. These two sports haven't been played at the olympics since 2008, and only six countries will qualify to compete.