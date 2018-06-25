The Newest Mental Health Issue

Video crack or digital heroin may seem extreme, but the World Health Organization has now classified compulsive video game playing as a mental health condition.

"I'm not creating a precedent," said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, a member of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, which proposed the new diagnosis to WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly. Instead, he said, WHO has followed "the trends, the developments, which have taken place in populations and in the professional field."

There are three major diagnostic features or characteristics of gaming disorder:

The gaming behavior takes precedence over other activities to the extent that other activities are taken to the periphery. The impaired control of these behaviors, even when negative consequences occur, the behavior continues or escalates. The condition leads to significant distress and impairment in personal, family, social, educational or occupational functioning.

For a diagnosis to be made, the negative pattern of behavior must last at least 12 months. However, exceptions can be made when the other criteria are met and symptoms are severe enough. Dr. Joan Harvey, a spokeswoman for the British Psychological Society, warned the new designation might cause unnecessary concern among parents since only a minority of gamers would be affected.