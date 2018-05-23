NFL Adopts New Policy For Players Who Kneel During The National Anthem

NFL owners came to an agreement during meetings in Atlanta on Wednesday to penalize teams whose players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the owners voted to levy fines against teams if their players are on the field or sidelines but do not stand during the national anthem. While players had previously been required to be on the field during the performance of the Star-Spangled Banner, they can now stay in the locker room if they choose. “This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” Goodell said in a statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”

The players union issued a statement saying they were not consulted about the new policy, and that they will review it and challenge any aspect of it they believe doesn't coincide with their collective bargaining agreement.