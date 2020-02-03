NFL Hall of Fame Class Of 2020 Is Largest Ever

Over the weekend, the NFL announced this year's inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is the largest number ever honored at once; which only seems appropriate during the 100th anniversary of the league.

Coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson will be inducted this year, as will the following players:

Steve Atwater , free safety (Broncos, 1989-98; Jets, 1999)

, free safety (Broncos, 1989-98; Jets, 1999) Isaac Bruce , wide receiver (Rams, 1994-2007; 49ers 2008-09)

, wide receiver (Rams, 1994-2007; 49ers 2008-09) Harold Carmichael , receiver (Eagles, 1971-83; Cowboys, 1984)

, receiver (Eagles, 1971-83; Cowboys, 1984) Jim Covert , lineman (Bears 1983-90)

, lineman (Bears 1983-90) Bobby Dillon , safety (Packers, 1952-59)

, safety (Packers, 1952-59) Cliff Harris , safety (Cowboys, 1970-79)

, safety (Cowboys, 1970-79) Winston Hill , lineman (Jets, 1963-76; Rams, 1977)

, lineman (Jets, 1963-76; Rams, 1977) Steve Hutchinson , left guard (Seahawks, 2001-05, Vikings, 2006-12)

, left guard (Seahawks, 2001-05, Vikings, 2006-12) Edgerrin James , running back (Colts 1999-2005; Cardinals 2006-07; Seahawks, 2009)

, running back (Colts 1999-2005; Cardinals 2006-07; Seahawks, 2009) Alex Karras , defensive tackle (Lions, 1958-1970)

, defensive tackle (Lions, 1958-1970) Troy Polamalu , safety (Steelers, 2003-14)

, safety (Steelers, 2003-14) Donnie Shell , safety (Steelers, 1974-87)

, safety (Steelers, 1974-87) Duke Slater , lineman (1922-31): The NFL's first African American lineman

, lineman (1922-31): The NFL's first African American lineman Mac Speedie , end (Browns, 1946-1952)

, end (Browns, 1946-1952) Ed Sprinkle, defensive linemen, linebacker, end (Bears, 1944-55)

Also being inducted are contributors Steve Sabol (NFL Films) and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, as well as former Giants GM, George Young.