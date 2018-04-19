NFL Schedule Comes Out Tonight

While we already know who'll be playing whom and where, we'll learn the when tonight (Thursday, 4/19) at 8pm. That's when the official NFL schedule for the 2018 season will be revealed.

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly open the season in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game.

Also this year, the start times of the primetime games will be earlier than in the past. Monday Night Football will be starting at 8:15 p.m. ET, Sunday Night Football will be starting at 8:20 p.m. ET, and Thursday Night Football will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

We know, too, that the final week of the season will exclusively be matchups between division rivals:

