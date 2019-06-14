Not Everyone Thinks Being Knighted Is An Honor

For many people, being honored by the Queen of England with a knighthood is considered quite the honor. Not only do they get to be called "Sir" or "Dame" it indicates that the royals consider your accomplishments were a benefit to society. Among those who have received the honor (or should I say 'honour') include: Elton John, Paul McCartney, & Mick Jagger. But it's not just musicians who get knighted; Bob Hope, Bill Gates, & Ted Kennedy have also received it.

But not everyone thinks it's something they should accept. Some of the folks that have turned it down include:

David Bowie

Francis Crick (co-discoverer of DNA)

(co-discoverer of DNA) Stephen Hawking

Aldous Huxley

Rudyard Kipling

T. E. Lawrence

George Bernard Shaw

Among the reasons people have given for not wanting to receive knighthood include: anti-monarchism, opposition to government actions or policies, inapporpriate due to their position, unwanted attention or just personal opinion.