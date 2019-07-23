NYPD Told Not To Tolerate Water Dousings

Videos of New York City police officers getting drenched with buckets of water while they were performing their duties have recently been popping up on-line. One such video can be seen below.

While the cops have been going about their tasks at hand, and not even reacting, the NYPD has now put out a memo telling them not to accept that behavior; and rightfully so. The memo released on Monday states: “[P]olice officers are not expected to tolerate conduct that may cause risk of injury to themselves or the public, interferes with performance of their duties, or tampers with or damages their uniform, equipment or other department property.”

Cops may charge the offenders with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, third-degree criminal tampering, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct. If the officer’s equipment is damaged, the charge of criminal mischief may also be applied.